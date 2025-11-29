Insecurity: Anglican Church demands FG expose terror financiers

Ndukuba

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has condemned the killing of Venerable Edwin Achi of the Diocese of Kaduna and issued a demand that the Federal Government expose and punish the sponsors and financiers of violent attacks across the country.

The church also called for the immediate release of the late cleric’s wife and daughter, who remain in captivity.

In a statement signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, the church lamented the priest’s death after a month-long abduction, describing it as a tragedy that “wounds” the conscience of the nation.

“With profound sorrow, we announce the tragic death of our beloved Priest in the Diocese of Kaduna (Anglican Communion), Venerable Edwin Achi, who was brutally murdered after enduring a month-long abduction,” Archbishop Ndukuba said.

The Primate praised the late cleric as a faithful servant of God whose life of sacrifice and compassion was cut short in circumstances that underscore the worsening insecurity affecting communities nationwide.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these senseless acts of evil. This kind of violence and cruelty that continues to ravage communities and tear families apart has no place in any society that seeks peace and prosperity for its citizens,” the Primate said.

Expose Terror Financiers

The church warned that Nigeria cannot overcome its security crisis without unmasking the networks that fund and facilitate the attacks, urging the Federal Government, security agencies and international partners to confront the root of the violence.

“We further call on the Federal Government, security agencies, and all sympathetic international partners to ensure that all hands are put on deck to identify and expose the treacherous sponsors, financiers, and enablers of this wave of terror and religious persecution,” Archbishop Ndukuba urged.

The Primate said those backing the violence must face consequences proportionate to their actions.

“Those who underwrite or support these atrocities must be shamed, blacklisted and severely punished. The roots of this evil must be confronted with the full weight of justice,” he insisted.

Speaking on the continued captivity of the priest’s family members, the church issued an emotional plea for their release and urged government authorities to act urgently.

“We now appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of Venerable Edwin Achi’s wife and daughter, who were abducted alongside him. They must be released forthwith to join us in laying their beloved husband and father to rest,” the church demanded.

The statement also extended prayers to others still held in captivity across the country, calling for compassion and national resolve.

The Primate appealed to all levels of government to intensify efforts aimed at dismantling criminal networks, restoring security and preventing further loss of life.

“We appeal to all relevant authorities, security agencies, and our political leaders to do everything in their power to eradicate this evil from our nation. May the blood of our departed Venerable Edwin Achi not have been shed in vain,” Ndukuba urged.

The church prayed for comfort for the bereaved family and healing for the country.