Insecurity: ADC decries abandonment of Safe School Initiative

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday expressed concern over what it described as ‘quiet abandonment’ of the Safe School Initiative in the country.

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, expressed the concern while briefing newsmen on the resolutions from the meeting of party leaders held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, held behind closed doors, was chaired by the party’s National Chairman, Sen David Mark, with a former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, in attendance. amongst other prominent Nigerians.

Abdullahi recalled that the safe school initiative was created to strengthen security around learning environments and prevent repeated abductions of vulnerable school children.

He noted that the programme, though imperfect, demonstrated a meaningful national commitment to safeguarding children within educational spaces, where they were expected to learn, thrive and grow peacefully.

“Today, that commitment has been abandoned. Government must demonstrate leadership, not fear,” he said.

Abdullahi lamented that some state governments had shut down schools and sent thousands of children home, rather than actively addressing underlying security vulnerabilities.

He stressed that if schools were shut because they were unsafe, the proper response should be strengthening protections, adding that closing schools was capable of emboldening terrorists.

The party’s spokesman, therefore, urged the Federal Government to immediately deploy Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to unity schools across the country.

“Protecting our schools is a constitutional obligation. Continued capitulation worsens insecurity.

” Every day schools remain closed, terrorists gain confidence, communities suffer anxiety, and national stability further erodes,” he warned.

Abdullahi called for a decisive, transparent action by the government to reopen and secure all affected schools promptly.

“Bring our children back to school safely. Demonstrate that Nigeria refuses to bow to terror and remains committed to securing every child’s right to education and safety,” he added.

The ADC spokesman rejoiced with families and communities whose loved ones were recently rescued, including abducted CAC worshippers in Kwara and the school children taken from GGCS, Maga, in Kebbi State.