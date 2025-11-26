Infiltrated recruitment and weak institutions undermine Nigeria’s security, lawmakers warn

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Concerns over compromised recruitment and weak institutional frameworks dominated a special debate on insecurity in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Lawmakers warned that infiltration by criminals, poor funding, and limited state-level participation are undermining Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, revealed that suspected Boko Haram members and other criminals had previously been found on the Nigerian Army recruitment list. He urged politicians to recommend only candidates of integrity to security agencies, stressing that “criminals in uniform” pose a serious threat to national security.

Wase also dismissed narratives suggesting the crisis has religious or ethnic underpinnings, emphasizing that criminality is the primary driver of violence across the country.

Other lawmakers highlighted structural challenges. Hon. Sada Soli (North-West) called for community-led solutions and reforms in land and livestock management to tackle banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, and cattle rustling. Lagos lawmaker Hon. Kafila Kogbara urged state governments to enhance local security measures and implement nationwide safe-school protection policies. Hon. Muktar Betara (North-East) decried chronic underfunding of the armed forces and police, noting gaps in capital allocations and procurement structures.

The debate underscored that Nigeria’s insecurity is not only caused by armed groups, but also by weak institutions, inconsistent funding, and compromised recruitment processes. Lawmakers agreed that restoring public trust in security agencies, strengthening governance, and ensuring integrity in recruitment are critical to breaking the cycle of violence.