Imota LCDA flags-off comprehensive health screening for political office holders

By Chioma Obinna

To promote wellness and curb the rising incidence of sudden deaths among public officials, the Imota Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has launched a comprehensive medical screening programme for its executive and political office holders. The initiative, championed by the Executive Chairman, Hon. Benson Ayodele, includes more than 40 specialized medical investigations and will be extended to all council staff in subsequent phases.

The programme is being executed in partnership with Harley & Rainbow Specialized Laboratories and Diagnostics, a reputable medical firm known for its role in the national COVID-19 response. The screening covers a broad range of tests, including physical examinations, cardiovascular checks, liver and kidney function tests, diabetes screening, cancer screening, eye tests, and infectious disease investigations.

Speaking during the exercise, the Medical Officer of Health for Imota LCDA, Dr. Wasiu Owoyele, said the initiative reflects the chairman’s commitment to safeguarding the health and welfare of political appointees and senior management personnel.

“This programme became necessary following the alarming increase in sudden deaths among political office holders and senior management staff across Lagos State,” he said. “The chairman has prioritized staff health through comprehensive checks that include blood tests, cancer screening, and imaging investigations. The goal is early detection and timely medical intervention.”

Owoyele, whose department coordinated the exercise with Harley & Rainbow, also commended the diagnostic firm for its professionalism and advanced testing capabilities.

“Harley & Rainbow is one of the leading diagnostic laboratories in Nigeria, with proven expertise since the COVID-19 era. Their involvement assures us of high scientific and ethical standards,” he added.

In his remarks, the Council Manager of Imota LCDA, Mr. Olumuyiwa Ayeni, praised the Executive Chairman for initiating the programme, describing it as a morale booster that will significantly improve staff productivity.

“We are beginning with management-level officers and will gradually extend the tests to all staff,” Ayeni said. “A healthy workforce is more efficient and productive. Imota LCDA is proud to lead by example in Lagos State.”

The Customer Service and Administrative Manager of Harley & Rainbow, Mrs. Damilola Adebanjo, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality diagnostic services. She explained that each wellness package includes more than 40 tests at a discounted rate, using mobile medical equipment and on-site testing facilities.

Project Lead Scientist, Amatullah Mahe, stressed the importance of preventive healthcare among public sector leaders.

“What Imota LCDA has done today is not just a medical screening; it is a powerful statement that leadership starts with health,” Mahe said. “When leaders and administrators are healthy, governance becomes more effective and communities thrive. This initiative by the Executive Chairman demonstrates foresight and genuine concern for the wellbeing of his team.”

In a press statement earlier released by Harley & Rainbow, the firm referenced World Health Organization (WHO) data showing that one in three Nigerians is hypertensive — a major contributor to sudden death.

“There is no better time than now for regular wellness checks to become part of LCDA culture. Early detection and timely intervention can save lives and enhance productivity,” the statement read.

The Imota LCDA medical screening initiative underscores a growing recognition of workplace wellness as a key pillar of effective governance. By prioritizing preventive healthcare for officials and staff, the council aims to build a healthier, more productive workforce capable of driving sustainable community development.