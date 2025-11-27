Imo govt postpones Ahiajoku Lecture

By Chidi Nkwopara



OWERRI —- Imo State Government has postponed the 2025 edition of Ahiajoku Lecture Festival.

Although some concerned citizens believe that the postponement may not be unconnected with the tension created by the recent life imprisonment slammed on Nnamdi Kanu by an Abuja High Court, a statement signed by the Director General of Ahiajoku Centre, Nze Raymond Emeana, however, linked it to “unforeseen circumstances”.

His words: “The Central Planning Committee for the 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture Festival wishes to inform the general public, distinguished guests, scholars, and all stakeholders that the 2025 Ahiajoku Lecture has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause to those who have been looking forward to this significant cultural event.

“The Ahiajoku Lecture remains a cornerstone of Igbo intellectual and cultural discourse, and we are committed to ensuring its successful celebration.

“A new date for the lecture will be announced in due course, and we will communicate this through our official channels.

“We appreciate the understanding and patience of all concerned parties during this period.

“We remain dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Igbo culture and heritage, and we look forward to gathering with our esteemed community when the lecture is rescheduled.”