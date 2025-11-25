I’m not shy – Olamide

Olamide

Nigerian rapper Olamide has addressed the misconception that he is shy.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ada’s Room, Baddo, as he is also called, explained that he isn’t shy but simply “laid back”.

“One thing I wish people could understand about me is I am not shy, I am just laid back,” he said.

Asked by the host, “What is the difference between ‘shy’ and ‘laid back’?” Olamide responded: “Shy is when you don’t have the confidence and the charisma to stand people or look them in the eye or have conversations with them.

“But being laid back is you just don’t want to be bothered. People think I am shy but I am not.”