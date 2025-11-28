I’m alive, kicking — Ngige

Ngige

…Says Attack on Convoy Not an Assassination Attempt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has confirmed that he is alive and in good health following an attack on his convoy by gunmen dressed in army and police uniforms along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The two-term minister under the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed suggestions that the incident was an assassination attempt. However, he acknowledged that the vehicle and the driver involved in the attack were well known in the area.

Ngige noted that while some might speculate about the nature of the attack because his driver—who has worked with him for 22 years and previously served as his pilot driver during his time as governor—is familiar in the community, available information points primarily to the broader insecurity in the region.

It was gathered that the gunmen had conducted an operation in a nearby town about an hour before they encountered the former governor’s vehicle. The attack occurred as the driver was returning from a mechanic workshop where the vehicle had been serviced, and he inadvertently ran into the armed group.

Speaking to Saturday Vanguard, Senator Ngige said:

“I am alive, I am well and kicking. It is not an assassination plot; it’s an insecurity situation.”

Further findings indicated that the assailants had earlier attacked a police patrol van at Ezi-Owelle, set it ablaze, and made away with a rifle after the officers escaped. They reportedly ran into Ngige’s vehicle shortly afterward. Sources said the attackers appeared to be targeting security uniforms and weapons.

At the time of the incident, the former governor’s corps commander—an Inspector of Police attached to the Anambra State Police Command—was inside the vehicle and sustained gunshot injuries to the leg.

He was rushed to a hospital on Thursday, where surgery was performed on the injured limb.