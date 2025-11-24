Adams Oshiomhole

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and lawmaker representing Edo North, said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Oshiomhole argued that Atiku’s inability to stabilise the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disqualifies him from claiming he can fix the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the APC chieftain criticised Atiku’s political trajectory, noting that the former vice president had failed to offer leadership within the PDP, despite his long-standing influence and status in the party.

“If Atiku as a former vice president under PDP could not fix PDP, he could not reconstruct it, he could not provide leadership and use his influence which he had built, how can you lay claim to fix Nigeria?” he asked.

His remarks came hours after Atiku formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition-backed party he is expected to work with ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku confirmed his defection through a post on X, sharing a photo of himself lifting his ADC membership card with the caption: “It’s official.”

Oshiomhole, reacting to the move, also revisited Atiku’s earlier departure from the APC, claiming the former vice president left the ruling party solely because he failed to secure its presidential ticket.

“He was once a member of the APC. He left because he lost the party’s presidential ticket,” the senator said.

“He went back to the PDP. He’s so much in love with the PDP at least for the purpose of contesting election. He could not build PDP. So, if Atiku can’t build PDP that made him Vice President, he can’t fix Nigeria,” Oshiomhole stated.

Atiku’s recent move to the ADC follows his resignation from the PDP in July after prolonged internal crises within the party.

Vanguard News