I-Train showcases Africa’s most tested employability curriculum at NYSC Abeokuta program

By Kenneth Oboh



In a bid to strengthen youth employability and reduce graduate unemployment, I-Train Africa, a leading EdTech and workforce development organization, has unveiled what it describes as Africa’s most tested employability curriculum during the NYSC Job Awareness and Creation (JAC) Program in Abeokuta.

The organization, led by its founder, Dr. Aderinsola Adio-Adepoju, has spent the last three years developing and refining a curriculum designed to bridge the gap between education and employment through tested, data-driven methods.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Adio-Adepoju said the program reflects I-Train Africa’s mission to provide practical, evidence-based employability training for young Africans.

“We’ve built a curriculum that works — tested, data-backed, and proven to transform how young people think about work,” she said. “Our goal is to produce job creators, not just job seekers.”

Over 100 corps members participated in a 2.5-hour interactive session featuring workshops on career clarity, digital tools for productivity, and mindset transformation. The engagement, she said, represents a new model of employability education that moves beyond theory to hands-on application.

The initiative is part of Operation Get Employed (OGE) — a national employability movement supported by the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship (2025). Through OGE, I-Train Africa aims to train:

10,000 students, graduates, and NYSC members at a 50% program subsidy , and



at a , and 1,000 corps members at a 75% subsidy, including access to internship placements, job matching opportunities, and exclusive program rewards.



Participants of the program also receive a Certificate of Completion, which validates their readiness for the global workforce.

Dr. Adio-Adepoju emphasized that the curriculum is a product of continuous innovation and testing across Nigeria and other African countries.

“Employability should not be guesswork or privilege,” she noted. “It should be structured, inclusive, and accessible to every young African ready to work.”

The I-Train Africa model integrates workplace skills, digital literacy, and mindset development, setting it apart from conventional training programs. It remains one of the few employability frameworks on the continent with evidence-based design and measurable outcomes.

I-Train Africa is an education and employability organization focused on bridging Africa’s skills gap through digital learning, soft skills training, and career readiness programs. Its flagship initiatives include the Workplace Fundamental Skills Program, Operation Get Employed, and the Career Path Navigator for teenagers.