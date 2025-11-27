I never linked Zamfara security operations to my influence – Matawalle

Matawalle

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has denied a report circulating on social media which claimed he stated that security operations in Zamfara State “would not work without him.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, the minister described the report as false and clarified that he never made any such comment.

Matawalle explained that while he has expressed concerns about the security situation in Zamfara, he did not grant any interview suggesting that ongoing security initiatives were dependent on his involvement. He said the report misrepresented his position and could create unnecessary tension.

He noted that his previous remarks focused on the importance of cooperation among all stakeholders—including federal and state authorities—to address insecurity effectively. He said that inclusive collaboration remains a key requirement for successfully managing security challenges.

The minister, who once served as governor of Zamfara State, also emphasised that he has consistently advocated for improved coordination between relevant security bodies and state officials to enhance the fight against banditry.

According to him, public communication on security matters must be handled responsibly to avoid creating confusion or undermining government efforts.

Matawalle also urged media organisations to verify information before publication, noting that accuracy and balance are essential in reporting issues related to national security.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and ensure public safety across the country.

The minister added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains focused on strengthening security nationwide and improving conditions in affected communities.