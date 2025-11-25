‘I didn’t expect to be in this situation’, says Liverpool’s Slot on poor form

Arne Slot

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he takes full responsibility for the club’s alarming dip in form, admitting he “didn’t expect” the team to be struggling despite the quality in the squad.

Speaking after Liverpool’s latest setback, a 3-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest in a season marked by inconsistency and poor performances, Slot said he feels “guilty” about the team’s results and is pushing himself harder to turn things around.

“I take the responsibility, I feel guilty for it. As a manager I try to lead by example and try even harder.” the Dutchman said ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against PSV.

Liverpool have endured a worrying run in recent weeks, losing ground in the Premier League and suffering multiple heavy defeats. Their performances have raised questions about tactics, morale and the integration of new summer signings.

Slot admitted the current position is far from what he anticipated when the season began.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect to be in this situation, the way we go about it tactically and the quality of players we have,” he said.

The likes of record signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have faced heavy criticism from fans for not replicating a form that fits their transfer fee. Isak has had to buy a guard dog for £30,000 after receiving real threats online.