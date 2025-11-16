How I led 600 bandits to surrender – Gumi defends peace efforts

Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Gumi has slammed critics calling for his arrest over his ongoing commentary on banditry and national security.

In a statement on Facebook on Sunday, Gumi described his opponents as “spineless, irresponsible and unpatriotic imbecilic people”, arguing that they prefer outrage over truth.

“ARREST HIM!!! These are the only words some spineless, irresponsible and unpatriotic imbecilic people can utter,” he wrote, defending his mediation efforts with bandits aimed at securing peace.

Sheikh Gumi recalled a January 2021 intervention in Sabon Garin Yadi forest, Kaduna State, where he, accompanied by the then Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, engaged over 600 armed bandits and their commanders, persuading them to lay down arms in exchange for security and basic amenities.

“I was at Sabon Garin Yadi forest, accompanied by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police… This meeting was part of a peace initiative where we preached to over 600 bandits and their commanders, who agreed to lay down their arms in exchange for security and basic amenities,” he said.

He criticised the government for failing to honour the bandits’ conditions, saying the collapse of the peace window led to continued violence.

“The purpose of the meeting was an effort to de-escalate violence by having bandits surrender their weapons and embrace peace. The outcome was that over 600 bandits agreed to lay down their arms. They presented conditions to the government… None fulfilled,” Gumi added.

The cleric questioned why his mediation should provoke calls for arrest, stressing that free speech remains a constitutional right.

“Is free speech no longer part of our constitutional right? Is their call for arrest not also prejudiced and an incitement to more violence?” he asked.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise practical solutions over emotional reactions, warning that targeting voices advocating dialogue only worsens insecurity.

“May Allah protect our nation from bigotry, stubborn and complete intolerance of contrary views and opinions,” Gumi concluded.

Vanguard News