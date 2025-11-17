Herdsmen, bandits kill 3 in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Benue State is under siege as armed herdsmen and bandits continue to terrorize communities, leaving at least 53 people dead and residents living in fear.

In Kwande Local Government Area, two traders were ambushed on Saturday while returning from the Jato-Aka Market to Nzaav community in Yaav Council Ward.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, believed to be herdsmen, shot the victims before inflicting multiple machete cuts. “Their bodies were later found lying in pools of blood,” a resident disclosed.

Lawrence Akerigba, a former Supervisory Councillor in Kwande, described the attack as horrific.

“This is disturbing. The bodies were badly wounded. The attacks are ongoing and show no sign of stopping. This is nothing but terrorism,” he said. Kwande LGA Chairman, Yarkwan Tersua, confirmed the attack, lamenting recurring killings and hinting at possible religious undertones. He called for urgent federal intervention to protect vulnerable residents.

In Zaki-Biam, Logo LGA, a young female POS operator was killed when suspected bandits on motorbikes stormed her business in Hausa Quarters. Eyewitnesses said the attackers shot the victim, seized cash, and fired shots in the air before fleeing. She was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, Tombo community in Logo LGA continues to mourn the deaths of over 50 residents since the start of 2025. Community leaders, including Joseph Tsavsar, Tiza Job, and a traditional ruler, raised the alarm during a condolence visit by Senator Emmanuel Udende, representing Benue North East.

“Over 50 of our people have been killed, and countless others injured. Homes and farms worth millions have been destroyed. Our community, once known for feeding the state, is now a shadow of itself,” the leaders said. They appealed to government and security agencies to intervene and halt the killings.

Senator Udende, accompanied by aides Abancha Tsenongo, Martins Agir, and Asawa Moses, assured the community of his commitment to their safety. “I stand with you in this dark moment. The completion of the Police Barracks at Ayilamo will enhance security and help stop these killings,” he said,urging residents to remain patient as security efforts intensify.

At the time of reporting, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, had yet to respond to calls and messages seeking clarification on the incidents.

Communities across Benue remain anxious, calling on the government and security agencies to take swift and decisive action to restore peace and protect lives.