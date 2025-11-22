Happiness David earns top honour at AGEA

By Juliet Ebirim

At the recently held African Global Excellence Awards in Lagos, Jesus World Global Homes and Properties bagged the African Global Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year award.

Central to this recognition is the company’s Chief Executive, Justice Happiness David, whose leadership has shaped the organisation’s direction in recent years. Known within real estate circles for her hands-on approach and accountability, David described the award as a meaningful milestone for herself and the team.

“This award is very dear to me and my team,” she said. “It reminds us of how far we’ve come and motivates us to keep pushing toward a stronger and more inclusive real estate future in Africa.”

While the company continues to expand its portfolio, she maintains that accessibility and sustainability remain central to its mission, noting that the goal is not just to build houses but to support the growth of communities.

For the real estate firm which is passionate about promoting structured development, affordable housing options and community-focused projects, the event marked both a celebration and a moment of reflection on the evolving landscape of housing in Nigeria.

Hosted by Victor Udoh, the African Global Excellence Awards featured performances and tributes highlighting achievements across various sectors. The ceremony brought together leaders from various industries to celebrate innovation, service and community impact across the continent.