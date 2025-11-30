Gunmen attack Kogi church, whisk pastor, wife, members away

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By Boluwaji Obahopo

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‎The newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been reportedly attacked by bandits.

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‎The attack was said to have occurred during today’s Sunday service.

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‎The community was said to have been thrown into chaos on Sunday morning after armed bandits launched an attack during the church service.

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‎According to locals, the attack forced worshippers to run for safety as gunshots echoed through the area. The pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, was taken away along with his wife and several other members.

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‎Residents described the incident as terrifying, saying the bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock. The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed.

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‎The state government or the Police are yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.