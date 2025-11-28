Guinea-Bissau: Jonathan returns as AU, ECOWAS decry coup

•Names army General as the transitional leader

•Tinubu, W’African leaders hold emergency virtual meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Nkiruka Nnorom, Gift ChapiOdekina & Favour Ulebor

Former President Goodluck Jonathan arrived safely back in Nigeria, accompanied by the Heads of the African Union Election Observation Mission, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission, and the West African Elders Forum, yesterday. He expressed concern over the coup d’etat by the armed forces of Guinea-Bissau.

This came as the Nigerian Government condemned the military coup in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, describing it as an unconstitutional change of government that threatens stability in the West African region.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined other Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, in an extraordinary virtual summit convened to address the political crisis in Guinea-Bissau, following the Wednesday’s coup.

The Guinea-Bissau has, meanwhile, named and sworn in an Army General, Horta N’Tam, as the transitional head of State for one year. N’Tam, until the coup, was head of the presidential guard.

Jonathan, who was in Guinea-Bissau as part of a joint election observer mission deployed by the African Union, AU, ECOWAS, and WAEF, was initially trapped in the country after the military announced the closure of all land, air and sea borders and an overnight curfew after the government take over.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives, had earlier, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to take immediate diplomatic action to secure the safe return of former President Jonathan.

The military takeover occurred after both incumbent President, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and opposition candidate, Fernando Dias, declared themselves winners of Sunday’s presidential election, even though official results had not been released. The result of the election was due to be announced, yesterday.

The heads of the missions and forum in a statement by Filipe Nyusi, former President of Mozambique, Issifu Kamara, and former President Jonathan, respectively, noted the orderly and peaceful conclusion of the voting process for the presidential and legislative elections and decried the disruption of the process by the military.

“We commend the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong civic engagement, and professionalism demonstrated by polling staff, security personnel, presidential candidates’ and party agents, throughout the voting process.

“Despite these encouraging developments, we express deep concern with the announcement of a coup d’etat by the armed forces, while the nation was waiting for the announcement of the results.

“It is regrettable that this announcement came at a time when the missions had just concluded a meeting with the two leading presidential candidates, who assured us of their willingness to accept the will of the people.

“We deplore this blatant attempt to disrupt the democratic process and the gains that have been achieved thus far,” they said.

They asked the African Union and the ECOWAS to take the necessary steps to restore constitutional order in the country.

They further expressed concerns over the arrests of top officials including those who were in charge of the electoral process, urging the armed forces to immediately release the detained officials.

Nigeria condemns unconstitutional takeover

The Federal Government decried the unconstitutional change of government, describing it as a threat to stability in the West African region.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, yesterday, the government said it learned of the coup “with profound dismay and deep concern,” warning that the act undermines democratic progress and constitutional order in Guinea Bissau.

The Federal Government expressed solidarity with the people of Guinea Bissau and demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea Bissau.

Ex-President Jonathan safely back

A spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed Jonathan’s successful evacuation, yesterday, assuring that the former President “is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau.”

Meanwhile, some civil society groups in Guinea-Bissau have accused the ousted President, Umaro Embaló of masterminding a simulated coup against himself with the help of the military, saying it was a ruse to block election results from being announced in case he lost.

“This manoeuvre aims to prevent the publication of the electoral results,” the civil society coalition, Popular Front, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tinubu, W’African leaders hold emergency meeting

The emergency meeting, held via Zoom, brought together West African leaders in a rapid diplomatic response to the unfolding situation.

A photograph released by the State House Media Department showed President Tinubu participating in the high-level virtual session from Abuja.

President Tinubu was Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government for two consecutive terms until June 2025 when he handed leadership over to the Sierra Leonean, President Julius Maada Bio.

ECOWAS has been grappling with a resurgence of coups across the region in recent years, and Thursday’s emergency summit signalled the bloc’s resolve to prevent further destabilisation.