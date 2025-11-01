Group lauds CNS, pledges support for fight against oil theft

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Chairman Board of Trustees of the Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas of Niger Delta , (CDC), Joseph Ambakederimo, has expressed hope that the new Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, will deploy the discipline he is identified with to achieve greater result in the crusade against oil theft and maritime crimes in the country.

Ambakederimo in a statement made available to the Vanguard, further hailed the appointment of the new naval Chief, pledging that members of his CDC will continue to work with the navy and other security agencies across the Niger Delta region to record more impact in the fight against oil theft and related crimes in oil and gas bearing communities.

He said : ” CDC, once again congratulate the new Naval Chief and urge him to bring the discipline and commitment which saw to his appointment to serve the nation, and especially the Niger-Delta region, to bear and to preserve the nation’s critical assets and oil facilities from oil theft and its associated illegalities that continue to deprive the nation of its due revenue and causing damages to her ecosystem.

“It is CDC’s key objective to work with state and non state actors to see that oil theft, illegal bunkering, and pipeline vandalism are reduced to the lowest level “, he said.

The Chairman of the BoT further extolled the sterling qualities of the new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

He said :”The Chairman and Members of the Board of Trustees of the Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas of Niger Delta, (CDC), Congratulate the new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

“His appointment is a testimony of hard work, discipline and commitment to his career path as a fine officer and gentleman of the Nigerian Navy. A patriot who sees serving his country as a divine call and got enlisted into the NDA.This is a show of love and commitment to God and Country, to the divine trust that destiny cannot be held back.

“All through his duty tours to this moment of his new role as Chief of Navy staff, he has demonstrated his divine call to serve with patriotic zeal, and faith, and peace for the unity of Nigeria. “