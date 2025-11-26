Group gives reasons IGP, NSCDC boss should remain in office

Former IGP, Egbetokun

… Says Insecurity Challenges Are Longstanding

A civil society organisation, the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI), has stated that it is not associated with recent calls for the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement signed by Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, National Coordinator, and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, National Secretary, the organisation said the security challenges currently being experienced in parts of the country have been longstanding and did not begin under the current leadership of the police or the NSCDC.

The group noted that recent security incidents—including attacks and abductions reported in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States—have renewed conversations around national security, but stressed the need for collective efforts rather than leadership disputes.

While condemning the incidents and urging security agencies to continue working together to secure affected persons and communities, EUYI emphasised that addressing insecurity requires sustained, coordinated strategies across multiple institutions and levels of government.

According to the organisation, this period should be focused on supporting ongoing security improvements rather than debating leadership changes. The group added that decisions regarding appointments or removals within security agencies fall within the constitutional responsibilities of the President, who it believes will act based on available security assessments.

EUYI also noted recent recruitment drives across security agencies, including the NSCDC and the Nigeria Police Force, and encouraged continued investment in manpower and training to enhance national security capacity.

The group commended recent measures such as plans to redeploy police personnel from non-core duties to strengthen community-level policing, as well as the approval for additional police recruitment and facility upgrades at training institutions.

EUYI concluded by stating that it is not part of any campaign calling for the dismissal of the IGP or the NSCDC Commandant-General, and reiterated its position that national unity and collaboration remain essential in addressing insecurity.