Gov Eno bans masquerade display in Akwa Ibom

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has declared an indefinite ban on public displays by masquerades in the state.

The governor at a state function yesterday said the declaration was informed by a recent wave of attacks on innocent residents by suspected criminals disguised as masquerades in various parts of the state.

He pronounced that, “By my office as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I’m issuing an order. Anyone caught will be arrested and tried. They have been using it to cause trouble in some local government areas.

“I’m now as Chief Security Officer of the state, directing the Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone caught.

“Let’s stop terrorising people. Let people have peace. All those I see when we’re driving, please let it be said it is hereby banned. No more.”

The activities of suspected criminal masquerades have been of particular concern to the State Police Command in recent times, with CP Baba Azare, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, announcing the arrest of suspects currently facing trial.

Vanguard News