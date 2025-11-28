Google launches N3bn programme to train Nigerians on AI, digital safety

…backs 5 organisations to strengthen talent, cybersecurity

By Juliet Umeh

Technology giant, Google, through its philanthropic arm has announced a N3 billion commitment to Nigeria to accelerate advanced AI skills development and strengthen digital safety across the country.

The announcement, made in Abuja today, forms part of Google’s support for Nigeria’s push toward digital leadership, including the National AI Strategy and the Federal Government’s plan to create one million digital jobs. Google said the dual strategy-AI skilling and digital safety-will help Nigeria unlock a projected $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030, according to research by Public First.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, welcomed the investment, describing it as a timely boost to Nigeria’s technology ambitions.

He said: “Artificial Intelligence sits at the heart of Nigeria’s desire to raise the level of productivity in our economy as well as our ambition to compete globally in technology and innovation.

“I welcome this important and timely investment from Google and its foundation, which reflects the power of meaningful private-sector partnership in nurturing our talent, strengthening our digital infrastructure, and advancing our national AI priorities.”

He added that the partnership directly supports the government’s drive to implement the National AI Strategy and position Nigerian innovators “at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

Google.org said the N3bn fund will be channelled to five expert organisations working across AI talent development and digital safety.

The organisations include FATE Foundation, in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, AIMS and they will embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities, while the African Technology Forum, ATF, will launch an innovation challenge to guide developers from learning to building real-world products.

Also, Junior Achievement, JA, Africa will scale the Be Internet Awesome curriculum for young people, and the CyberSafe Foundation will expand its work in enhancing the cybersecurity readiness of public institutions.

Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, described the partnership as a major step toward preparing African youth for the future.

She said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences on the Advanced AI UpSkilling Project, with support from Google.org.

“This initiative responds directly to the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa, empowering tertiary institutions, lecturers, and students across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.”

She noted that the support aligns with FATE Foundation’s mission to foster innovation and sustainable economic growth, “ensuring Africa is fully equipped to lead in the global technological future.”

Director for West Africa at Google, Olumide Balogun, said the investment reflects Google’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria’s digital economy. He said: “Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story.

“This is an investment in people, aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate.

“We are honoured to continue our collaboration in support of the Ministry’s efforts to help build a future where the promise of AI creates opportunity for everyone.”

Google noted that the new fund builds on earlier initiatives, including the Equiano subsea cable and the 2023 Skills Sprint programme, its N1.2bn partnership with Mind the Gap. That programme trained 20,991 Nigerians, including 5,217 women in AI and tech, and helped 3,576 participants secure jobs, internships, or start businesses.