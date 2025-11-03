God is not foolish, wait for him, Adeboye tells singles, expectant mothers

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has encouraged youths, singles, and expectant mothers to use their seasons of waiting as opportunities to trust and serve God wholeheartedly.

Pastor Adeboye, who spoke during the RCCG monthly thanksgiving service and special prayer session for singles and expectant mothers at the Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, assured worshippers that God remains faithful to fulfill His promises in due time. The service was themed “From Waiting to Winning.”

He reminded the congregation that no one is born by accident, stressing that every individual is created to fulfill a divine purpose.

“Wait for God; He is not foolish. He knows better than you, and He knows the future,” he said. “If you’re born into this world, it’s because God has a purpose for your life. Before you were formed in your mother’s womb, He knew the role you would play on earth. The purpose God gives you is often connected to the destinies of others.”

Pastor Adeboye urged worshippers to develop a relationship with God, trust His leading, and submit to His will as they anticipate the manifestation of their desires, including marriage and childbirth.

Speaking with journalists after the service, Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, urged Nigerians to return to God as a pathway to overcoming national challenges.

“If we want our waiting time as a nation to be over, certain conditions must be met,” he said. “If we continue in evil—kidnapping and other ungodly acts—the waiting will persist. But if Nigerians turn to God and put their trust in Him, our waiting is over.”

He encouraged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith, adding: “Shun corruption, avoid ungodly acts, and rely solely on God. He will never fail you.”