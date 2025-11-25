Girl stabs uncle to death in Calabar

By Emma Unah

CALABAR— A twenty-one-year-old woman, simply identified as Iquo on Saturday stabbed her uncle to death at the busy Marian Market in Calabar, Cross River State, following a squabble.

The lady, according to sources stays with her grandmother while her uncle whom she stabbed is the son to the woman and lives with her mother in the same apartment.

The two were alleged to be having issues which resulted in frequent brawls. “She is a lady of about 21 years and has a baby. She and the uncle live together and were always having repeated fights.

Before the incident, they were said to be having repeated fights since Thursday and on Saturday both of them went to the market where their grandmother sells fish. The fight broke out there again and she used the knife they use in cutting fish for customers to stab the uncle and he slumped and died,” Alice, a trader at the Marian market told Vanguard.

She said after stabbing the man, “her grand mother helped her to run away but when she realised that she had forgotten her bag that contained the money she had sold ice-fish that day, she went back to collect it, that was when the boys at the market held her down.”

Officer Igiri who is standing in for Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer said both the lady and her grandmother had been “Taken into custody at the State Housing Police Station in Calabar to await further investigation.”