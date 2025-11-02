Genocide against Christians: Trump, Tinubu to meet soon – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — INDICATIONS have emerged that President Bola Tinubu and the American President, Donald Trump, may soon hold a diplomatic meeting over issues surrounding the concerns raised by Trump regarding the alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

Recall that the U.S President, Donald Trump had on Friday in a post on his Truth Social platform, alleged that Christianity in Nigeria is facing an existential threat, tagging the country a “Country of Particular Concern, CPC” over alleged killings of Christians.

President Trump claimed that radical Islamists were responsible for what he termed a mass slaughter in Nigeria.

He directed the U. S lawmakers to investigate the alleged killings accusing Nigerian authorities of inaction.

President Tinubu in his reaction rejected the characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant by the United States President, Donald, saying such position does not reflect the national reality.

Tinubu said the characterisation did not take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

The Nigeria President in a tweet on officialPBAT said: “Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.”

He said Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

“Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has hinted that President Tinubu and his US counterpart, Mr. Trump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity.

The Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala said that the two leaders would in few days coming either in State House Abuja or White House in Washington DC meet to discuss the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths.

In his X platform @BwalaDaniel, the presidential aide wrote: “Both President @officialABAT and President @realDonaldTrump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity.

“President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorizing the sale of arms to Nigeria and President Tinubu has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism for which we have massive results to show for it.

“As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences if they exist would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House.”

It will also recalled that this is not the first time President Trump is accusing the Nigerian government of genocide against Christians.

At the White House on April 30, 2018, when the late President Muhammadu Buhari was on a state visit to the White House to request for the sale of arms and the tucano jet to fight insurgency, as he was about to sit down, Trump queried: “why are you killing Christians. I won’t tolerate it any longer?”.