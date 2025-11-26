Gbenga Hashim’s 2021 defence proposal gains attention amid U.S. security warning

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA – Former presidential candidate and 2027 aspirant, Gbenga Hashim, is back in the national spotlight as Nigerians revisit a 2021 security proposal he made calling for a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) with friendly nations.

The discussion has trended on X (formerly Twitter) under the hashtag #HashimSecurityVision over the past 24 hours.

Hashim had argued that such an alliance would grant Nigeria access to global intelligence frameworks, advanced surveillance and combat technologies, and enhanced counter-terrorism expertise—resources he deemed essential to address the country’s worsening insecurity.

The renewed interest comes in the wake of warnings from the U.S. government over escalating violence in Nigeria, prompting many citizens to note the foresight of Hashim’s recommendation. Commentators argue that the proposal demonstrates his early understanding of Nigeria’s security vulnerabilities and the structural weaknesses undermining the nation’s defence capacity.

The online conversation has also revived attention to Hashim’s 2018 $4 trillion economic revival plan, which outlines strategies for industrialization, infrastructure development, and job creation amid ongoing economic challenges such as inflation, currency depreciation, and slowed growth.

Analysts say the resurgence of both proposals highlights Hashim’s focus on issue-driven policies, emphasizing structural reforms, economic modernization, and comprehensive security strategies. “Hashim stands out as Nigeria’s thinking politician,” one analyst noted, “because his politics is anchored on ideas, not noise.”

As Nigeria faces overlapping pressures—diplomatic strain, economic downturn, and persistent insecurity—the renewed attention to Hashim’s long-term proposals reflects a growing public appetite for leaders with strategic vision rather than short-term political maneuvering.

While it remains to be seen whether the online momentum will translate into broader political support, the trend underscores the public’s interest in early-warning voices and proactive policy solutions.