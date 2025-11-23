Gbenga Hashim mourns Segun Awolowo, describes him as humble, deeply patriotic

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential hopeful and businessman Gbenga Hashim has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Segun Awolowo, former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

In a statement titled “Good Night My Brother and Friend, Segun Awolowo,” Hashim revealed that he received the news of Awolowo’s passing while in Madrid, leaving him “shocked and unsettled.” Initially unsure, he reached out to close associates for confirmation, including Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and businessman Terry Waya, before contacting members of the Awolowo family and Edward Dickson, Managing Director of Tribune.

Hashim recalled that Awolowo was part of a close-knit circle of Abuja friends spanning over 26 years, which included Abdulrazaq, Waya, and the late Abdul Kokori. He fondly remembered visiting Awolowo in Abuja just months prior, finding him lively and full of plans, and introducing him to his senior management team. Awolowo had encouraged Hashim, saying: “Gbenga, please keep standing for Nigeria. Among all of us, you’re the one I know has the capacity to stand.”

Describing him as “a rare gem, humble, thoughtful, and deeply patriotic,” Hashim praised Awolowo’s dedication to hard work, public service, and his strong personal ethic, which transcended the prominence of his famous family name. He also highlighted their shared moments of deep conversation and prayer.

Hashim concluded his tribute with a solemn farewell: “Good night, my brother and friend. Rest well, Segun.”

Segun Awolowo’s passing has drawn widespread reactions across political, business, and social circles, with tributes pouring in nationwide.