Garba Shehu mourns Dan Agbese

Agbese

Nigeria’s media community has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Dan Agbese, veteran journalist, co-founder of Newswatch magazine, and former editor of the New Nigerian newspaper.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, former spokesperson to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Agbese was described as “one of the brightest names in Nigerian journalism.”

Shehu said Agbese’s reporting, commentary, and editorial leadership drew widespread admiration, noting that he possessed a rare blend of deep understanding of both local and international affairs, sharp humour, and incisive analysis.

“He was insightful and humble,” Shehu stated, recalling Agbese’s leadership as Chairman of the Northern Media Forum (NMF), where he led with firmness, fairness, and candour, and offered colleagues invaluable opportunities for engagement.

Shehu added that until his final days, Agbese remained a curious and eager learner, constantly seeking knowledge with characteristic humility.

According to him, Agbese’s passing after a long illness has robbed the media and the nation of a distinct voice whose compelling columns influenced public discourse for decades. “My condolences to his family, colleagues, and many friends,” Shehu said.