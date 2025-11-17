Full list of countries from Europe through to World Cup, those on verge of missing out

With England and France the first countries to book their spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Europe’s qualifying race is entering its decisive stretch. Croatia joined them on Friday, while Portugal and Norway sealed qualification on Sunday.

Several of Europe’s traditional heavyweights — Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium — are also on course for automatic qualification, as all four currently top their groups heading into the final matchdays.

Matchday 10 now offers further contenders a chance to join them as the last automatic tickets and play-off places take shape. Groups A, G and L headline Monday’s action.

Here is the full state of play across all 12 groups as countries strive to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Which Countries Has Qualified So Far?

Qualified as Group Winners

Croatia

England

France

Norway

Portugal

Confirmed in Play-offs as Group Runners-up

Albania

Czechia

Italy

Republic of Ireland

Ukraine

Play-offs via Nations League Route

Romania

Sweden

Northern Ireland

North Macedonia or Wales (depending on Group J finish)

Assured of at Least a Play-off Spot

Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Germany, Kosovo, Netherlands, Poland, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye.

All standings are subject to UEFA’s final confirmation (updated as of 22:50 CET, Sunday, 16 November).

Group-by-Group Breakdown

Group A

Germany (12), Slovakia (12), Northern Ireland (6), Luxembourg (0)

Matches: 17 Nov – Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg; Germany vs Slovakia

Germany – Already top two and currently on course for automatic qualification; win group if they avoid defeat.

– Already top two and currently on course for automatic qualification; win group if they avoid defeat. Slovakia – Must beat Germany to top group.

– Must beat Germany to top group. Northern Ireland / Luxembourg – Out of the top-two race.

Group B

Switzerland (13), Kosovo (10), Slovenia (3), Sweden (1)

Matches: 18 Nov – Sweden vs Slovenia; Kosovo vs Switzerland

Switzerland – Will win group unless they lose by six or more.

– Will win group unless they lose by six or more. Kosovo – Must win by six-plus to finish top.

– Must win by six-plus to finish top. Slovenia / Sweden – Cannot finish in the top two.

Group C

Denmark (11), Scotland (10), Greece (6), Belarus (1)

Matches: 18 Nov – Scotland vs Denmark; Belarus vs Greece

Denmark – Lead group; qualify as winners unless they lose.

– Lead group; qualify as winners unless they lose. Scotland – Must beat Denmark to top group.

– Must beat Denmark to top group. Greece / Belarus – Eliminated from contention.

Group D

France (16), Ukraine (10), Iceland (7), Azerbaijan (1)

France – Qualified as group winners.

– Qualified as group winners. Ukraine – Through to play-offs.

– Through to play-offs. Iceland / Azerbaijan – Eliminated.

Group E

Spain (15), Türkiye (12), Georgia (3), Bulgaria (0)

Matches: 18 Nov – Bulgaria vs Georgia; Spain vs Türkiye

Spain – Top the group and on course for automatic qualification; must avoid a seven-goal defeat.

– Top the group and on course for automatic qualification; must avoid a seven-goal defeat. Türkiye – Need to beat Spain by seven or more to finish first.

– Need to beat Spain by seven or more to finish first. Georgia / Bulgaria – Eliminated.

Group F

Portugal (13), Republic of Ireland (10), Hungary (8), Armenia (3)

Portugal – Qualified as group winners.

– Qualified as group winners. Ireland – Play-offs.

– Play-offs. Hungary / Armenia – Out.

Group G

Netherlands (17), Poland (14), Finland (10), Malta (5), Lithuania (3)

Matches: 17 Nov – Malta vs Poland; Netherlands vs Lithuania

Netherlands – Top the group and on course for automatic qualification ; need a draw or for Poland not to win.

– Top the group and ; need a draw or for Poland not to win. Poland – Must win and hope Netherlands lose, with tiebreakers potentially applied.

– Must win and hope Netherlands lose, with tiebreakers potentially applied. Finland / Malta / Lithuania – Eliminated.

Group H

Austria (18), Bosnia and Herzegovina (16), Romania (10), Cyprus (8), San Marino (0)

Matches: 18 Nov – Austria vs Bosnia; Romania vs San Marino

Austria – Will win group unless Bosnia beat them.

– Will win group unless Bosnia beat them. Bosnia and Herzegovina – Must win to top the group.

– Must win to top the group. Romania / Cyprus / San Marino – Cannot reach top two.

Group I

Norway (24), Italy (18), Israel (12), Estonia (4), Moldova (1)

Norway – Qualified as group winners.

– Qualified as group winners. Italy – Play-offs.

– Play-offs. Israel, Estonia, Moldova – Out.

Group J

Belgium (15), North Macedonia (13), Wales (13), Kazakhstan (8), Liechtenstein (0)

Matches: 18 Nov – Belgium vs Liechtenstein; Wales vs North Macedonia

Belgium – Lead the group and on course for automatic qualification; qualify as winners with a victory or if the other match is drawn.

– Lead the group and on course for automatic qualification; qualify as winners with a victory or if the other match is drawn. North Macedonia – Can top group under narrow scenarios; guaranteed at least a Nations League play-off spot.

– Can top group under narrow scenarios; guaranteed at least a Nations League play-off spot. Wales – Also still with a slim path to winning the group; assured of a Nations League play-off route.

– Also still with a slim path to winning the group; assured of a Nations League play-off route. Kazakhstan / Liechtenstein – Eliminated.

Group K

England (24), Albania (14), Serbia (13), Latvia (5), Andorra (1)

England – Qualified as group winners.

– Qualified as group winners. Albania – Second, into play-offs.

– Second, into play-offs. Serbia, Latvia, Andorra – Eliminated.

Group L

Croatia (19), Czechia (13), Faroe Islands (12), Montenegro (9), Gibraltar (0)

Matches: 17 Nov – Czechia vs Gibraltar; Montenegro vs Croatia

Croatia – Qualified as group winners.

– Qualified as group winners. Czechia – Into play-offs as runners-up.

– Into play-offs as runners-up. Faroe Islands / Montenegro / Gibraltar – Out.

Play-offs: 26 & 31 March 2026

26 & 31 March 2026 World Cup Finals: 11 June – 19 July 2026

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