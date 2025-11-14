Full list: Countries qualified for 2026 World Cup

List of teams already qualified for the 48-team 2026 World Cup as of Thursday:
Host nations
Canada, Mexico, United States
Africa
Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
Asia
Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan
Europe
England, France
Oceania
New Zealand
South America
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
AFP
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