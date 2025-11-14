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November 14, 2025

Full list: Countries qualified for 2026 World Cup

Full list: Countries qualified for 2026 World Cup

List of teams already qualified for the 48-team 2026 World Cup as of Thursday:

Host nations

Canada, Mexico, United States

Africa

Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia

Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Europe

England, France

Oceania

New Zealand

South America

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

AFP

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