Fubara to present 2026 budget in reconstructed Rivers Assembly complex

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed hope that he will present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers in the reconstructed Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

Gov. Fubara gave the hint after the inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the assembly complex being handled by the Monier Construction Company Limited, MCC.

The governor, who was accompanied by Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency and the management of MCC Nig Ltd, expressed satisfaction with the work done at the complex, saying that there is hope that the complex would be ready at the end of December 2025.

He assured that he is committed to ensuring the completion of the assembly complex on schedule to enable the lawmakers resume sitting in the chamber, adding that when that is done, he would present the 2026 budget in the chamber as it should be.

Recall that the assembly complex was allegedly bombed with suspected dynamite on October 29, 2023, at the height of the political crisis that engulfed the state involving the minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and Governor Fubara.

During the inspection, the governor said, “We have been working hard to ensure their permanent sitting Chamber is put in place. You know the drama that surrounded our relationship before, but by the grace of God, now that everything has been sorted out, it is our desire to ensure that the Assembly members return to their normal place of sitting.”

He pointed out that the job started before the emergency rule, a period it was believed that nothing was being done. “So I came here to ascertain the extent of work done, and I feel very impressed with what I have seen,” stressing that the contractor informed him that he had already sublet the interior and some external works to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to accelerate work and meet the scheduled timeline to deliver the work.

The governor assured that once the main chamber is delivered, the remaining part of the complex will be handled by the legislature once they resume sitting at the complex.