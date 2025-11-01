Fresh outrage over Ochanya’s death as Nigerians demand justice

File image of Ochanya Elizabeth

Seven years after the demise of 13 years old Elizabeth Ochanya, fresh outrage has emerged on social media and other platforms over her death.

On Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp, #Justiceforochanya is trending, leading to renewed calls for the case to be reopened.

Background

Ochanya, from Benue State, lived with her uncle, Dr Andrew Ogbuja, in Makurdi to attend school, where she was said to be repeatedly raped by both Dr Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja, over several years.

In 2018, she died due to complications from Vesicovaginal Fistula, VVF.

On April 22, 2022, the Benue State High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, acquitted Dr Ogbuja of raping and causing the death of Ochanya.

His son, Victor Ogbuja, has been at large since then. To date, he is yet to face trial.

Renewed calls

But days after Ochanya’s seventh death anniversary held in Abuja, demands for her to get justice is growing louder across social platforms.

As of the time of filing this report, over 167,000 posts had been dedicated to the issue on X, with many being shared by top musicians, activists, doctors and influencers.

One of those who made the demand on X is the co-founder of #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, who stated: “Noting beats a united voice speaking at the same time! The volume cannot be lowered or unheard!

“Can we at 10 am every day tweet 10 tweets each using #JusticeForOchanya until Ochanya and her family get the justice they deserve?

“You don’t have to say too much in each tweet. Ensure you shout it out through your tweets 10 times daily at 10 am! There shall never be rest for the wicked.”

Also reacting, Nigerian doctor, health influencer, Dr Chinonso Egemba, better known as Aproko Doctor, in a video post, said: “What happened to Ochanya was wicked, absolutely wicked. Everybody involved in that case and ensured that it wasn’t tried properly is part of the wickedness that we are talking about because the Nigerian system failed Ochanya. Something that was very obvious to all of us was thrown out of the court because of legal whatever.”

On his part, Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist, Kola Omotoso, stated: “We cannot claim to protect our future while our children live in fear. Child abuse must end justice for Ochanya, and for every child whose voice was silenced.”

Skitmaker, Emmanuel Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus, noted: “For how long would we continue to tolerate rapists and abusers? Children are the bedrock of the society for God ske and we can’t even guarantee their safety? Can we then atleast demand for justice?”

Unrelenting

On Facebook, the appeal was also intense as many vowed not to relent in their quest to get Ochanya justice.

Sharing her thoughts on the issue, actress, Ini Edo, stated: “My heart is heavy this morning, remembering the sad story of innocent Ochanya Ogbanje, who died because of the wickedness of this world. I join the multitude of people who stand in solidarity for the innocent girl. The thought of the culprit being alive and walking free is sickening, to say the least. Government must introduce stricter laws to curb this kind of inhumane behavior in Nigeria.

“It’s happening way too frequently. Justice must be meted out on these two cruel humans who did this wicked act on Ochanya. This devilish behaviour must stop. I am pausing everything on my movie reveal for now, in honour of Ochanya.”

One Agnes Ejeh also said: “We can’t keep sweeping the truth under the rug. Childhood abuse is real, and it’s destroying lives. It’s time we speak, protect, and demand justice.”

