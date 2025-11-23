Fresh demolitions in Lagos draw emotions, victims count losses

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

•Gospel singer Testimony Jaga pleads for govt intervention

By Benjamin Njoku

Gospel artist Testimony Jaga has appealed to Lagos State government to intervene in the humanitarian crisis that has befallen residents of AIT Road, Kola, and the Powerline axis following the demolition of their homes and shops by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The demolitions, carried out under the justification that the structures fell within high-tension powerline extensions, have left countless families homeless and without a source of livelihood.

Many of the victims are elderly people and widows who have nowhere else to go.

Jaga alleged that despite government’s earlier claim that the cleared land would be used for the construction of a BRT garage and a Mechanic Village, the same land is now reportedly being allocated to individuals while construction of a mall and rows of shops has begun.

This has raised suspicion among affected residents who originally believed the demolitions were for public infrastructure.

The demolitions have shattered the lives of hundreds of people, leaving them to sleep outside, exposed to rain, mosquitoes, hunger, and the cold Lagos night.

Some of the victims, who shared their harrowing experiences, appealed to government to come to their rescue.

Sharing her ordeal with Sunday Vanguard, Mrs. Adebimpe Oduro, a widow, lamented how she lost her only source of livelihood when her shop was bulldozed.

Another victim, Mrs. Esther Oalogun, described the demolitions as “the beginning of a slow death” as she struggles to find food.

Mrs. Shola Ikotun and Mrs. Bisoye Lawal narrated how the loss of their shops has devastated their livelihoods while 64-year-old Mrs. Olabisi Osho had her home, built with her late husband, torn down without warning, leaving her injured, widowed, and homeless.

During the chaos, she suffered a head injury and passed out.

According to her, LASBCA officials continued the demolitions while she was unconscious.

“My husband died four years ago. This house was all I had left of him,” she said, weeping,” she lamented

Also 66-year-old Aina Adejare said she had lived in her marital home for more than 30 years before it was bulldozed last week. She lost her husband ten years ago and said the house was her only security.

”I sleep on the bare ground now. I have no money, nowhere to go, and nobody to help,” she said.

Testimony Jaga urged government to return to the original development plan of a BRT depot and a Mechanic Village, arguing that these projects would create jobs and improve the economy of the community rather than displacing vulnerable people.

He also appealed for immediate compensation for the victims, especially the widows and elderly residents who are currently sleeping in the open with no access to food, water, or basic shelter.

“The situation is a humanitarian crisis that requires urgent attention from the government. The affected residents are in dire need of assistance, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that their rights are protected and their needs are met”, the singer added.