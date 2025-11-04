Four killed, many injured as suspected herdsmen storm Benue community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed while several others sustained serious injuries after suspected armed herders attacked Anwule community in Oglewu, Ohimini Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

It was gathered that many persons have also been declared missing in the two days of attacks in the farming community.

A source in the area disclosed that the armed herdsmen who had been roaming the community for several days stormed the village Monday morning and attacked the residents with knives and guns, killing two persons and injuring others.

“And on Tuesday, they came again and attacked the people, killing another two and injuring several persons,” the source said.

“As we speak, apart from the persons who sustained injuries, many people are still missing and unaccounted for.

“The attacks have left the people in fear. People are fleeing their homes and seeking refuge and safety in neighbouring communities.

“Women and children are trekking long distances without food or water, seeking help that is not forthcoming.

“All they want to do is chase our people away from their homes and take over our community with their cattle.

“We are appealing to the government and security agencies to please save us from the marauders because they want to destroy all our harvests and feed their cattle with it after we toiled to plant our crops earlier in the year only for them to feed their cattle on farms. It is not fair at all.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ohimini LGA, Gabriel Adole, said he had reported the incident to the state government and security agencies.

According to him, “Four people were killed between Monday and Tuesday by the armed herders. The government has already deployed security personnel to the area.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, could not be reached at press time.