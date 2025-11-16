Forum denies Christian genocide in Gwoza, Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Gwoza Youth Forum (GYF), an umbrella body of Christian and Muslim youths in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State, has dismissed reports of a Christian genocide in the area as false and misleading.

The forum stated that while Boko Haram insurgency over the past 15 years has caused widespread death and destruction in Gwoza, the attacks were indiscriminate and not targeted at any particular religion.

The statement was issued in response to a publication by the Gwoza Christian Community Association (GCCA) titled “The Unspoken Genocide: GCCA Account on Christian Persecution in Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State”.

Addressing journalists on Sunday in Maiduguri, GYF National Chairman Comrade Bulama Ali Haruna noted that multiple communities—including Agapalawa, Amuda, Jubrili, Zamga, Angurva, Pulka, Bokko, Aiga, Dughufaka, Chikide, Barawa, Paigi, Kirawa, Ashagashiya, and Ngoshe Sama’a—hosted both Muslims and Christians and were all affected by terrorist attacks.

He emphasized that Gwoza town and surrounding areas, once a symbol of interfaith harmony, were declared a Boko Haram caliphate in August 2014. “The deaths of respected leaders, including the former Emir of Gwoza, the Chief Imam, and several district heads and educators, demonstrate that Boko Haram targeted all religious faiths,” Haruna said.

The chairman added that the insurgents destroyed 134 Eid grounds, 356 Juma’at mosques, 3,044 other mosques, 97 churches, homes, schools, hospitals—including Gwoza General Hospital and 24 primary healthcare centers—and local markets in communities such as Barawa, Kirawa, Pulka, Izge, and Warabe. Over 107 primary and Universal Basic Education schools and 15 secondary schools were also burned. Police facilities, including the Divisional Headquarters and more than 13 police outposts, were razed.

Haruna stressed that both Muslims and Christians suffered massacres, citing that between June 15–20, 2013, 30 Muslims were killed in Ngoshe alone. Despite these devastations, the communities have shown resilience, rebuilding with government and development partner support.

He warned that labeling the Gwoza tragedy as a “Christian genocide” distorts facts, undermines reconciliation, and threatens fragile interfaith peace. “Such narratives risk creating new divisions, misleading public perception, and eroding the trust built over years of dialogue,” Haruna said.

The Gwoza Youth Forum called on the GCCA and all stakeholders to exercise responsibility, objectivity, and sensitivity in public statements, emphasizing that GYF stands for truth, peace, and justice.