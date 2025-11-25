FIRS clarifies position on Xpress Payments

…warns against politicising tax administration

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has clarified its position on appointment of collection agents for the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, saying no monopoly agent has been created for the purpose.

The Service was responding to a recent allegation by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, that FIRS has appointed Xpress Payments as one of the channels used in the TSA revenue collection system.

In a statement signed by Arabinrin Atoyebi, Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, the Service said Atiku’s assertions “are incorrect, misleading, and risk unnecessarily politicising a purely administrative and technical process”.

It further stated: “For clarity, the FIRS does not operate any exclusive or single-gateway revenue-collection arrangement, and no private entity has been granted a monopoly over government revenues.

“The FIRS currently utilises a multi-channel, multi-Payment Solution Service Provider (PSSP) collection framework, which includes several long-established platforms.

“These include: Quickteller, Remita, Etranzact, Flutterwave and XpressPay

“These PSSPs are part of an expanded, transparent, and competitive ecosystem designed to make tax payment easier and more efficient for Nigerians across the country.

“Also, PSSPs are not collection agents and do not earn a processing fee per payment, nor a percentage of revenues.

“Crucially, all revenues collected through these channels go directly into the Federation Account, without diversion, intermediaries, or private control. No PSSP has access to, or custody of, government funds”.

FIRS also explained that the key features of the TSA Collection Framework are the opening up the Scheme to Multiple PSSPs; Improved efficiency; Job creation and market expansion and; Transparent on-boarding process.

According to FIRS the ongoing national tax reform, led by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic modernisation.