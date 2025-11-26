Fire guts property, goods worth billions of naira in Nnewi factory

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—Property, goods, worth billions of naira were, yesterday, destroyed at a factory in Abubor Nnewichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Some of the property production machines, office equipment and other factory valuables.

The mystery fire was said to have started at 5.50 am., destroying both finished goods and those still in the production process, as well as vehicles and other office equipment.

An eyewitness, who lives close to the factory who identified himself as Mr. Obinna Okoye, said the fire took them by surprise, as they were still fast asleep when it started.

Mr. Okoye disclosed that firefighters were on the ground to battle the inferno, as they responded swiftly, immediately they were alerted about the inferno.

According to him, “The fire service men are still trying to put off the fire. You know how inflammable pampers and tissue papers can be, they are products being produced in the factory.”

Contacted for confirmation on the incident, Commander of Fire Service in charge of Nnewi Zone F Machine Parts, Mr. Jeremiah Anwuobi, said the fire has been brought under control.

Anwuobi, disclosed that his office was alerted at 5:30a.m., and they rushed to the scene of the incident to put out the fire, adding that no casualty was recorded, while the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting to the fire incident, a staff of the company in the Audit Department, Mr. Chikelu Edwin, described the fire incident as mysterious, noting that there was no electricity supply at the section where the fire started at the factory, a situation that jostled them, on what led to the inferno.