Fire destroys ₦40m Ebonyi apartment, family escapes death

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — A six-room apartment valued at over ₦40 million was completely destroyed by a mysterious fire in Nchoko, Ndechi community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The inferno, which occurred around midnight, left Mr. Michael Emerike, a physically challenged widower, and his children homeless, narrowly escaping death. Eyewitnesses and family members have raised suspicions that the fire may have been deliberately set.

Emerike, who has a hearing impairment, recounted being abruptly awakened by loud bangs at his window. “When I opened the door, two unidentified men dragged me outside just as the roof and ceiling began collapsing. Had it blocked the entrance, I would have been dead,” he said, showing bruises on his knees sustained during the rescue.

His son, Monday Emerike, returned home to find flames rapidly spreading across the roof. “Attempts to salvage belongings proved futile. Everything, including clothes, food, fridge, TV, and beds, is gone. The building, constructed three years ago by my father and late mother, is now a heap of ashes,” he said.

Community sources and family members have alleged arson. Mr. Stanley Nwoga, a family in-law and Director of Works in Abakaliki, dismissed the possibility of an electrical fault, noting that electricity had been disconnected due to unpaid bills. “Markings inside the rooms suggest that something inflammable may have been poured before the fire ignited,” he added.

Neighbor Joseph Nwedu, who helped rescue Emerike, said, “If I didn’t break the iron door, we would be talking about recovering a dead body today. The family is now sleeping in a small poultry structure that formerly housed chickens.”

Reverend Remy Olukamma described the fire as “wickedness of the highest order,” calling for urgent intervention. Community members have also urged the decentralization of fire service stations across Ebonyi State to ensure quicker responses to emergencies in rural areas.

The displaced family is appealing to the Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the state government, NGOs, churches, and private individuals for immediate assistance.