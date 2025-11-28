FG unveils ECOWAS biometric identity card, highlights security gains

Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday inaugurated the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) for regional integration, enhanced security, and efficient identity management across West Africa.

Speaking at the official launch of the ENBIC in Abuja, themed “ENBIC: Enhancing Regional Integration and Security”, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said it represented the fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s vision.

The minister said the achievement was the result of the president’s commitment and the dedication of officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Tunji-Ojo said the event was about the realisation of President Tinubu’s mandate and the resilience of NIS officers, adding that the rollout, which began 11 years ago, had now been actualised under the present administration.

He described the President as the “Grand Innovator of the Federal Republic (GIFR)”, whose leadership he said ensured the completion of the project.

He said although Nigeria was the seventh ECOWAS country to deploy the card, its eventual rollout signified a major step toward strengthening regional security and migration management.

“The card provides the foundation for more efficient identification across borders, a crucial component in combating insecurity,” he said.

The minister explained that the biometric card would support regular migration within ECOWAS and reduce irregular movements, adding that better migration management enhances economic opportunities and security.

He said the next step was integrating the card into the Public Key Directory of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to enable seamless verification at all entry points.

Tunji-Ojo said the Tinubu administration believed in delivering concrete results rather than promises, noting that the President inherited significant economic and structural challenges but had taken bold steps to address them.

He cited the removal of forex and fuel subsidies, which saved the country $25 billion annually, describing the decision as courageous and necessary for national economic stability.

He said security reforms under the administration were structural and not ad hoc, emphasising that no nation could secure its borders without proper identity management.

“The ENBIC will support intelligence gathering and provide security agencies with reliable data needed to protect citizens,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the deployment of the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS), which he said Nigeria implemented in 2024 for the first time since the United Nations Security Council mandated it in 2017.

He said the system now ensures that no traveller enters the country without prior notification to security agencies.

Tunji-Ojo stated that the biometric card would reduce pressure on the passport system, noting that Nigerians who travel only within ECOWAS would no longer need international passports.

He said the initiative would benefit traders and small business owners who frequently move across borders within the subregion.

He announced that the Federal Government was exploring the possibility of developing a regional migration database in collaboration with ECOWAS member states, similar to the Schengen system, to strengthen cross-border security and identity management.

He said the subregion had the capacity and expertise to achieve the feat if there was collective will.

The minister emphasised that the ENBIC was an economic and security tool and urged Nigerians to embrace it as part of broader reforms in the nation’s identity and border management system.

Tunji-Ojo also disclosed that the next major reform, the Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP), would be launched in January.

He said the STEP would enable Nigerians abroad who lose their passports to generate an emergency travel document using any mobile device without visiting an embassy.

He urged Nigerians to trust the government’s capacity to address national challenges and called for collective support for ongoing security reforms.

He praised the dedication of security personnel, saying they were working tirelessly to develop lasting structural solutions.

The minister said nation-building required the contribution of every citizen, adding that Nigeria would become greater if all stakeholders played their part.

In her welcome address, the NIS CG, Kemi Nandap, described the ENBIC as a landmark initiative that underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation.

Nandap commended President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and the Minister of Interior for their guidance and unwavering support in delivering the project.

She said the ENBIC, aligned with ECOWAS Heads of State decision A/DEC.01/12/14 and the A/P 1/5/79 Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, replaces the outdated manual travel document and represents years of meticulous planning and collaboration by NIS and regional stakeholders.

“The new travel document features a secure biometric system aimed at facilitating legal movement and promoting tourism, trade, and investment, while strengthening border management.”

Nandap highlighted its expected benefits, including enhanced regional security and safer travel, a secure and verifiable means of identification, and support for commerce and trade facilitation.

“Other benefits are improved border processing and reduced delays, increased tourism and investment opportunities and deeper regional integration and cooperation,” she said.

The NIS CG acknowledged the diplomatic community, security agencies, media, and other stakeholders for their support.

Nandap also appreciated the ECOWAS Ambassadors accredited to Nigeria and development partners, including UN-IOM, EU, ICMPD, GIZ, and UNIDO, whose collaboration was instrumental to the project.

She emphasised that the ENBIC represented a major step toward a more secure and prosperous ECOWAS community and expressed confidence that its deployment would significantly boost regional mobility, economic development, and collective security. (NAN)