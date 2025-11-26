FG to new foreign-trained doctors: Uphold Ethics or Face Sanctions

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has cautioned newly inducted foreign-trained medical practitioners to uphold the highest standards of ethics and discipline or face appropriate sanctions from regulatory authorities.

It also reaffirmed that Nigerian doctors remain highly valued in the global medical workforce, urging the new inductees to preserve this reputation through excellence, integrity, and professionalism.

At the induction ceremony of 348 medical and dental graduates held Tuesday in Abuja, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Prof. Fatima Kyari, stressed that the oath they took binds them to strict professional standards.

Kyari noted that Nigerian healthcare professionals are sought after globally due to their strong training and consistent ability to excel across diverse medical systems. She explained that the induction process establishes a formal moral and legal pact between the Council and the practitioners.

She reminded the new doctors that the Council is entrusting them with a significant responsibility guided by ethical and professional expectations. Kyari particularly warned that securing housemanship placements through bribery or inducement constitutes a punishable offence, describing such acts as unethical and criminal.

Reaffirming the global respect enjoyed by Nigerian medical professionals, she urged the inductees to contribute positively to that legacy.

The Registrar added that the MDCN will thoroughly investigate any breach of professional conduct, with penalties ranging from warnings and suspension to removal of names from the professional register.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Bala Audu, advised the inductees to conduct themselves with dignity and responsibility, noting that society expects higher moral standards from medical practitioners both on and off duty.