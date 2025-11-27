FG shuts quarry after deadly blast rocks school, injures pupils

By Folarin Kehinde

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down Cornerstone, operated by Istanbul Quarry in Dutse, Abuja, after flying rocks from a blast injured staff and students of Graceland High School and damaged school property.

Assistant Director (Press), NESREA, Nwamaka Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement, revealing that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. while students were in their classrooms writing examinations.

It further explained that a loud explosion ripped through the area, followed by flying rocks that smashed into school buildings, leaving 11 students and two staff members injured. Several shops in the vicinity were also damaged.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director, Conservation Monitoring, Glory Uboh, said the agency acted swiftly to shut down the operations, describing the blast as life-threatening and a clear violation of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

“What happened is life-threatening; that was why we had to move in immediately to seal the facility.

“Cornerstone, managed by Istanbul Quarry, will be sanctioned because our preliminary investigation shows they contravened quarry operating procedures and regulations.

“We will continue our investigations, and the facility will definitely face sanctions as provided under the law,” she added.

Vanguard News