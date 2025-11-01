FG reiterates commitment to religious tolerance after Trump’s comment

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting religious freedom and promoting tolerance among citizens, following a recent statement by the United States of America on the issue in Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Saturday, he said the Federal Government remains resolute in tackling violent extremism across the country.

He further said that the government mourns all victims of violent extremism and continues to support the armed forces in their efforts to restore peace and security across the country.

Mr. Ebienfa noted that like the United States, Nigeria values its diversity, which he described as the nation’s greatest strength.

The Foreign Affairs spokesperson also emphasised the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United States, expressing confidence that both nations will continue to work together in promoting peace, democracy, and global stability.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government has noted the recent statement by the United States of America on religious freedom in Nigeria. We remain committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fuelled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.

“We mourn all the victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes. The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.

“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength. Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order.

“The US has been – and we trust will always remain – a close ally, because the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom and democracy,” the statement concluded.