FG reaffirms resolve to eliminate human trafficking

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting human dignity and eliminating human trafficking, with the Attorney General emphasising President Bola Tinubu’s priority of strengthening justice systems and safeguarding Nigerians.

Speaking in Abuja at the second policy meeting on human trafficking, Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi, represented by Victoria Ojogbane, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, outlined ongoing efforts to strengthen victim protection and close critical gaps in Nigeria’s response.

He stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among agencies combating trafficking, emphasising improved coordination, data-driven strategies and sustained collaboration to tackle the crime more effectively nationwide.

He noted that partnerships with law enforcement, civil society, and international bodies were being strengthened to dismantle trafficking networks, restore hope to survivors, and consolidate strategies against the country’s trafficking challenges.

Fagbemi announced the inauguration of Nigeria’s National Counter-Trafficking Dashboard, describing the digital platform as a milestone that provides real-time data to improve coordination, transparency, accountability, and evidence-based policy responses to combat trafficking.

He expressed concern that Nigeria remained in Tier 2 in the 2025 U.S. Trafficking in Persons Report, stressing that the identified shortcomings should motivate national action to improve rankings in subsequent assessments.

UNODC representative Cheikh Taure reaffirmed the agency’s long-standing collaboration with Nigeria, noting technical support provided for strategies on trafficking and migrant smuggling through partnerships funded by Switzerland, the Union, and stakeholders.

Taure said the policy meeting offered a platform for leaders across federal and state institutions to review progress, set new priorities, and strengthen data-driven, coordinated responses addressing trafficking and smuggling in Nigeria.

NAPTIP Director-General Binta Adamu-Bello said the meeting had become a strategic forum for evaluating national anti-trafficking efforts, identifying challenges, and shaping future initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against human trafficking.

She highlighted the inauguration of Anti-Trafficking and Violence Prevention Vanguards in 35 schools in 2025, raising the total to 223, and said the groups served as early-warning networks supporting prevention efforts.

Adamu-Bello added that new handbooks, operating procedures, and reporting tools under the school-based anti-trafficking project had strengthened awareness, while pledging NAPTIP’s commitment to eliminating trafficking through partnerships with domestic and international allies.

Vanguard News