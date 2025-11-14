FG pays N3.9bn pension backlog

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

In a major relief for Nigerian retirees, the Federal Government, through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has disbursed N3.9 billion in arrears to 91,146 eligible pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS.



The payment comes as part of the N32,000 pension increment approved by President Bola Tinubu, providing long-awaited relief to thousands of retired workers across the country.



The arrears were paid across multiple pension departments, including Parastatals, Civil Service, Police, Customs, Immigration and Prisons.



This move signals the Federal Government’s commitment to clearing outstanding pension obligations and improving retirees’ welfare.



The breakdown of payments includes N1.9 billion to 59,865 pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department, N830 million to 12,976 Civil Service pensioners, N620 million to 9,689 Police pensioners, and N551 million to 8,616 pensioners under Customs, Immigration, and Prisons.



In a statement, head of PTAD’s Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, quoted PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, as emphasising the Federal Government’s dedication to settling arrears.



She said, “The completion of this payment is a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to improving pensioners’ welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We remain focused on ensuring timely and consistent payment of pensions across all departments.”



Odunaiya further stressed that the payments reflect efforts to bring dignity and financial security to retirees who have patiently awaited their entitlements.



She added, “Our pensioners deserve timely payment, and we are working to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left behind. This is part of our ongoing strategy to eliminate arrears and enhance transparency in pension administration.”



While reassuring that the agency would continue to monitor payments and ensure that all eligible pensioners receive their arrears promptly, the Executive Secretary added, “This payment is a significant step forward. But we remain committed to maintaining a system that guarantees consistent support for retirees nationwide.”