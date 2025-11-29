FG issues NOTAM as Nigeria prepares for inaugural Int’l airshow

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting flights into Abuja during aerial displays scheduled for the Nigeria International Airshow, which opens on Tuesday.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the directive on Friday while inspecting the airside arrangements at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the venue of the three-day event.

Keyamo said the Nigeria Air Force will conduct aerial demonstrations on the first and last days of the airshow, during which the Abuja airspace will be temporarily closed for safety.

“The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency has already issued a NOTAM. For the brief period when there will be air displays, airlines have been told not to fly in or out, to hold their flights for that period, not to fly into Abuja while the sky is agog with displays,” he said.

The minister described the event as an important platform for Nigeria to showcase the capabilities of its aviation ecosystem, similar to the Farnborough Airshow in the United Kingdom, the Paris Airshow, and the Dubai Airshow.

As Nigeria hosts an international airshow for the first time, Keyamo said the country is ready to receive foreign airlines, visitors, and investors.

“We are doing an international airshow and we are expecting foreign visitors, foreign airlines, foreign investors to come and see what we have to offer. It is a platform for Nigeria to showcase itself,” he said.

He noted that the country does not need to reach its full aviation potential before promoting itself, stressing that now is the right time to expose investors to the opportunities emerging in the sector.

Keyamo attributed the recent growth in the aviation industry to policy support from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The present government has helped us a lot in the aviation sector, as seen in the policy rollout that is making the sector grow. Private operators have spoken about how good this government has been to them,” he added.

Describing the event as the start of a “Detty December” for the aviation industry, Keyamo said investors are expected to begin arriving from Sunday.

He said the airshow will open doors for diplomatic and business engagements, enabling local operators to meet financiers, partners, and manufacturers. The programme will also feature seminars, discussions, product exhibitions, and networking activities.

Keyamo emphasized that the country stands to benefit from increased foreign investment, noting that the airshow is fully sponsored by the private sector with the government providing only its franchise.

The organiser of the Nigeria International Airshow, Brian Williams, said several foreign airlines and international investors have confirmed their participation in the three-day event.