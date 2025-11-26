FG hails Ebenco Refinery as game-changer against illegal oil refining

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal Government has endorsed the Ebenco Global Link Limited modular refinery project in Koko, Delta State, describing it as a critical milestone in efforts to curb crude oil theft, illegal refining, and chronic supply gaps in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

Ebenco is advancing construction of its 30,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery, which the government says ranks among the most significant indigenous refining projects in decades. Designed as a fully localised, fabricated facility, the refinery aims to boost domestic processing capacity, reduce fuel scarcity, and reinforce national energy security.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, gave the commendation during an inspection visit, noting that the project aligns with the Federal Government’s petroleum-sector reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda. He described Ebenco’s progress as evidence of strengthening investor confidence in indigenous energy infrastructure.

Lokpobiri explained that modular refineries—when backed by strong governance and local fabrication—provide a practical strategy to reduce pipeline vandalism and illegal bunkering by creating legitimate, scalable alternatives within the oil value chain.

Ebenco’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ebenezer Oluwagbemiga, said the refinery would begin operations in phases, starting with 5,000 barrels per day before full ramp-up. He emphasized that the project will generate jobs, deepen local content, and reduce the economic incentives that fuel illegal refining once fully operational.

Management Consultant, Dr. Peter Akindeju, highlighted the refinery’s modular design as a major breakthrough in indigenous engineering, improving production flexibility and shortening delivery timelines. He urged the government to grant the project pioneer status, citing its national relevance to refining expansion, job creation, and energy security.

Associate Professor at FUPRE, Dr. Omonigho, commended the investment as a landmark step toward industrial self-reliance, showcasing Nigerian capacity to build complex midstream and downstream assets.