FG delegation in US countering false security narratives — Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the high-level Federal Government delegation currently in the United States is vigorously countering claims of religious persecution and other misleading narratives about Nigeria’s security situation.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday evening, Idris said the delegation, led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is engaging American officials with “facts, data, and clarity” to dispel wrong impressions.

“We are not leaving any space for misinformation to stand,” the Minister stated.

“Our officials are in Washington with verifiable evidence to show that there is no government-sponsored persecution of any religious group in Nigeria.”

Idris explained that the Nigerian team has held meetings with senior US government officials,including members of Congress, State Department officials, and other key stakeholders ,to present evidence-based briefings on the country’s security challenges.

The briefings, he said, cover counterterrorism operations, inter-agency security coordination, and ongoing efforts to protect citizens of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds.

According to him, the engagements are crucial in addressing misconceptions that have been amplified in recent congressional debates and advocacy campaigns.

“Our mission is simple. We are providing the full context of the security situation and the steps the government is taking. Extremists have attacked and killed both Christians and Muslims. Narratives of genocide are not only inaccurate , they are dangerous, “he said.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu takes the matter seriously and has strengthened Nigeria’s internal security architecture, while also deepening international cooperation on counterterrorism and intelligence sharing.

Idris said the delegation’s mission underscores the administration’s commitment to defending Nigeria’s reputation and ensuring foreign partners base their assessments on verified information rather than one-sided claims.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s relationship with the United States remains strong, adding that the Tinubu administration is committed to dialogue, partnership and transparency. More follow-up engagements are expected in the coming days as part of a coordinated government response to the misinformation circulating about Nigeria.

The Minister urged Nigerians to remain calm, assuring that the government will continue to confront insecurity while also engaging the global community to ensure the country is accurately represented.