Open Grazing: We’re implementing gradual transition – FG clarifies

File: Cows on Mabuchi Road, Mabuchi District, Abuja, at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025. Photo: Onochie Anibeze

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, clarified that open grazing has not been banned nationwide, contrary to reports circulating in some media outlets.

In a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu, the Ministry said the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Maiha, confirmed that no such policy has been announced.

Instead, the government is implementing a gradual, structured transition from open grazing to modern ranching systems.

Uchechukwu said the Minister highlighted that Nigeria currently has 273 gazetted grazing reserves covering over 4.5 million hectares.

The Federal Government is collaborating with state governments to revitalise and equip these reserves, making them conducive for pastoralists and other livestock operators.

“The transition plan does not abolish open grazing overnight but provides viable alternatives that support productivity, reduce conflicts, and promote a sustainable livestock ecosystem,” the statement said.

The Minister emphasised that pastoralists, like other economic groups, require a structured business environment.

“The grazing reserves provided by law are meant to serve as business premises for all livestock activities. Our responsibility is to upgrade these reserves and facilitate their proper utilisation,” he said.

The Ministry urged the public to disregard misleading reports and rely on official government communication channels for accurate information on livestock development policies.

Vanguard News