FCT security committee reactivates operation sweep to address kidnapping, banditry

The FCT Security Committee reactivated the joint security task force, Operation Sweep FCT, to prevent kidnapping and banditry in other parts of the country from spreading into the territory.

The Police Commissioner in charge of FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was addressing journalists on the outcome of the expanded FCT Security Committee Meeting, chaired by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike.

Dantawaye said that the FCT Security Committee, which comprised top representatives from various security agencies operating in the FCT, decided to guard the FCT against insecurity.

He said the FCT minister had provided the necessary logistics for the security agencies to ensure the exercise’s success.

“There has been heightened kidnapping in the country, and we think the FCT should never experience that.

“Various security agencies, including the Police, DSS and Civil Defence, are putting heads together. We came together and decided to commence our own Operation Sweep.

“The highlights of our meeting are basically the activation of Operation Sweep, which kicked off yesterday.

“We launched it, and that is mostly done towards the end of the year. The FCT minister, in his wisdom, has provided adequate logistics for our operation.”

Dantawaye explained that the operations would focus on violent crimes and kidnapping, adding that the aim was to prevent crime in the FCT.

“The task force has commenced operations with the creation of four major sectors, including two in Gwagwalada and Bwari. The remaining two are positioned within the city centre.

“These sectors are designed to prevent crimes and other criminal activities in Garki and Wuse, extending up to Mararaba, Karshi, and Orozo.

“We have activated serious interactions with the schools and religious houses to gather as much intelligence as we can get.

” We are deploying heavy logistics, especially around the fringes. Schools are being patrolled and well secured, and we are building confidence in them”, he said.

Dantawaye further allayed residents’ fears about threats to security and assured them that security agencies were on top of their game to ensure the security of lives and property in the FCT.

He appealed to residents to continue their normal daily activities and urged Christians and Muslims to go about their religious functions in churches and mosques without fear, given the massive deployment of personnel.

“We have deployed massively around churches and mosques. Our Christian and Muslim brothers should go about their religious functions without fear.

“I urge FCT residents to also provide credible information to security agencies to aid crime prevention.”

Vanguard News