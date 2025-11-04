FCT residents back Wike’s infrastructural drive

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Residents of the Federal Capital Territory FCT have declared support for the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for what they described as his “remarkable leadership and unprecedented developmental strides” since assuming office.

The residents under the umbrella of the Cabul Network, stated this in a letter of commendation jointly signed by Chijioke Nwachukwu, director general of the network, and Matthew Eguche, the secretary.

The group – comprising citizens residing across the various area councils and districts of the FCT, especially individuals who served as National Youth Service Corps NYSC members in the FCT between 1998 and 2000 – expressed appreciation to Wike for transforming the infrastructural landscape of the nation’s capital.

It noted that residents had never witnessed such extensive infrastructural renewal in the FCT as they have under Wike’s stewardship.

“It is with great joy that we, the residents of FCT, state that never before have we experienced such a marked improvement in the quality of infrastructure and developmental initiatives in the Territory,” the statement read.

The network highlighted key areas of progress, including the expansion of road infrastructure, construction of area council roads to ease housing challenges, and the development of railway stations to boost mobility and economic activity.

“Every area of infrastructure is receiving due attention simultaneously, and this holistic approach is a clear testimony of your dedication and effective leadership,” the group said.

While expressing confidence in the minister’s vision and performance, the Cabul Network urged Wike not to be distracted by critics or dissenting voices.

“We strongly condemn the voices of dissent and naysayers, and urge you not to be distracted by them. We are confident that with the unwavering support of Mr President, the Federal Capital Territory, under your leadership, will continue to reach new heights of development”, the residents said.

The network also pledged full support and loyalty to the minister and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Wike-led administration in achieving the broader vision of transforming the Federal Capital Territory into a model of sustainable urban growth and national pride.