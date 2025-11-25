FATF Grey List: SEC tasks market operators on sustained compliance culture

By Peter Egwuatu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged financial sector stakeholders to strengthen and sustain a culture of proactive compliance to safeguard Nigeria’s position in the global financial system following its recent exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

Speaking at the Nigerian Capital Market Institute Compliance Summit on Monday, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the gathering as crucial to the future of the country’s financial markets, noting that discussions at the summit touch “the very heart of the market’s integrity, stability and future.”

Agama said Nigeria’s removal from the FATF Grey List was a major national achievement and a strong global endorsement of the country’s resolve to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

He stated: “This was not a mere administrative update; it was a resounding global affirmation of our collective and unwavering commitment”.

Crediting the success to the joint efforts of public and private sector institutions, he commended operators, regulators and compliance professionals for their roles in achieving the milestone.

The SEC boss, however, cautioned that the exit should not be seen as the end of the journey.

He stated: “Exiting the grey list is not the finish line; it is the starting block for a new race. The world is watching.”

Agama stressed that international investors and global financial institutions will continue to monitor Nigeria to determine whether the reforms are sustainable and whether the country’s compliance culture is deeply entrenched.

He said the theme of the summit underscored the need to shift from compliance driven by external pressure to a more strategic, proactive and permanent culture of adherence to global standards.

In her remarks, Executive Commissioner Legal and Enforcement at the SEC, Ms. Frana Chukwuogor said the capital market has a new law that was signed by the President in 2025 saying that one of the greatest challenges that compliance officers and even market operators face, when there’s a change in regulation is that they don’t have enough information on what has changed.

She said: “How can you be compliant if you don’t know what has changed? So our focus here today is to bring the attention, call the attention to some of the new issues, some of the new areas that may pose risks to them and the market”.