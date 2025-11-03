Farmers count losses as crash in prices, import policy impact on investment

FILE IMAGE

Farmers across the South South states of Delta, Bayelsa and Edo are lamenting the sudden drop in prices of staple foods, blaming it on the Federal Government recent food import policy. The farmers said the policy was an ambush to their huge investment in the 2025 farming season.

To them, the import policy might have consequences on the 2026 farming season unless the government is willing to help with post-harvest facilities across the country and stabilise prices henceforth.

The farmers in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that abundance of crops, combined with the Federal Government’s food importation policy and lingering structural challenges, have left many farmers counting their losses instead of profits.

In Asaba, Delta, the State Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Mr Sylvanus Ejezie, said most farmers had taken loans to expand their farms, expecting good returns, but are now unable to repay due to crash in prices.

“This year’s harvest is good compared to last year — no floods, fewer herder clashes, and more people went into farming, but the government’s import policy, crashed prices below expectations ,” Ejezie said.

According to him, a 50kg bag of locally produced rice that sold for between N75,000 and N80,000 a few months ago now goes for between N55,000 and N57,000.

“We are not happy because the importation of cereals like rice, maize, and beans has made the locally produced ones less valuable.

“Those who borrowed money are finding it difficult to repay. I spent over N5 million this season, but my returns can’t even cover half of the cost of production,” he added.

Ejezie also noted that the high cost of farm inputs such as NPK and Urea fertilisers selling between N36,000 and N40,000, further worsened the situation.

He called on the government to support farmers with storage facilities and subsidies to sustain production next season.

“If we had good storage systems, the government could buy off our surplus or pay compensatory subsidies, without that, many farmers will quit in 2026,” he warned.

For Mrs Awele Okocha, a cassava farmer in Delta, the situation has been devastating to farmers.

“A bag of garri that used to sell between N12,000 and N15,000 now goes for as low as N6,000. I’ve stopped processing cassava for now because it’s cheaper to buy from the market. I’ve switched to restaurant business just to survive,” she said.

In Bayelsa, similar woes are being voiced. Mr Joseph Ozu, an agricultural technologist, cited poor infrastructure, climate change, and insecurity as major challenges also affecting productivity.

“Bad roads and lack of processing factories cause huge post-harvest losses. Farmers struggle to transport their produce or store it before spoilage sets in,” he said.

He added that unpredictable weather patterns, especially flooding, have disrupted cassava farming.

“In upland areas, cassava can mature over time. But here, if the flood comes early, you lose everything,” he explained.

Chief Francis Bodiseye, former Chairman of the Bayelsa Cassava Farmers Association, said while bumper harvests and import waivers have led to lower prices, the government must do more to stabilise the market.

“The harvest season brings abundance, which naturally drives prices down, but import waivers worsen it.

“Governments at all levels should implement interventions that stabilise prices beyond the harvest period,” he said.

Bayelsa’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof. Beke Sese, confirmed that the state government was addressing systemic challenges in the agricultural value chain.

He disclosed that more than 600 farmers have completed training in integrated farming at Songhai Farms, Nasarawa, and that a partnership with a South Korean firm would soon establish a farm equipment assembly plant in the state.

“The Korean government has donated tractors and rice harvesters already being deployed to boost rice production,” Sese said .

In Edo, the situation reflects both hope and frustration.

Farmer Unity Edosa, Youth Leader of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said that while the harvest has been good, high fuel prices, insecurity, and lack of farm inputs continue to plague farmers.

“We need consistent government support- subsidised fertiliser, affordable credit, and stable power supply for processing.

“With better policies, farmers can achieve food security and price stability,” Edosa said.

He noted that insecurity remained a major threat in rural communities, discouraging investment in agriculture.

“In some areas, fear of theft and kidnapping makes it hard for farmers to access their farms.

“We now work with local vigilante groups and use small on-site storage to minimize losses,” he added.

Other Edo farmers, including Chief Amadi Osayande and Mr Osagie Otabor, expressed frustration over poor roads and the high cost of labour and inputs.

“The government gives farm inputs to political farmers instead of real farmers.

“We need fair distribution and better rural transportation,” Osayande said, suggesting that the state deploy Edoline buses to ease farm produce movement.

Otabor stated that prices of commodities were low, but the cost of labour kept increasing, saying this discouraged farmers.

Across the states, the trend has revealed a worrying pattern that economists describe as a “Cobweb effect” — where high prices in one season attract massive production, leading to oversupply and subsequent price crashes the next, discouraging future investment.

Experts warned that unless deliberate price stabilisation mechanisms, storage infrastructure, and fair trade policies are implemented, Nigeria could face another food shortage and inflation spike by late 2026.

“With the current fall in prices due to glut and importation, many farmers will exit the business.

“Next year, we may see the reverse — reduced production, shortages, and rising prices,” Ejezie cautioned.